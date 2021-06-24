UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Health Ministry Approves Mix-and-Match Approach To COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Saudi Health Ministry Approves Mix-and-Match Approach to COVID-19 Vaccines

The Saudi Health Ministry's infectious diseases committee allowed on Wednesday mixing and matching brands of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that everyone gets two doses to become fully immunized

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Saudi Health Ministry's infectious diseases committee allowed on Wednesday mixing and matching brands of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that everyone gets two doses to become fully immunized.

"International scientific studies showed it was possible to give two doses of two different coronavirus vaccines safely and effectively," the ministry tweeted.

Other countries around the world have adopted the approach due to shortages of vaccines and concerns about the safety of some brands that were administered as the first dose.

The Saudi health authority said almost a half of the Arab nation's 35.3 million population had received at least one shot. It recorded 1,253 new infection cases on Wednesday, down from 1,479 on Tuesday. The total has now topped 178,000, with 7,716 people having died from the virus.

Related Topics

World Died Saudi From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

2 hours ago

Contact Group Fails to Approve Response Mechanism ..

19 seconds ago

CM visits Jinnah Hospital to inquire after injured ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.