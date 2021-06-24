Saudi Health Ministry Approves Mix-and-Match Approach to COVID-19 Vaccines

The Saudi Health Ministry's infectious diseases committee allowed on Wednesday mixing and matching brands of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that everyone gets two doses to become fully immunized

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Saudi Health Ministry's infectious diseases committee allowed on Wednesday mixing and matching brands of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that everyone gets two doses to become fully immunized.

"International scientific studies showed it was possible to give two doses of two different coronavirus vaccines safely and effectively," the ministry tweeted.

Other countries around the world have adopted the approach due to shortages of vaccines and concerns about the safety of some brands that were administered as the first dose.

The Saudi health authority said almost a half of the Arab nation's 35.3 million population had received at least one shot. It recorded 1,253 new infection cases on Wednesday, down from 1,479 on Tuesday. The total has now topped 178,000, with 7,716 people having died from the virus.