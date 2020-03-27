UrduPoint.com
Saudi Health Ministry Confirms 92 New Coronavirus Cases Bringing Total Count To 1,104

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:09 PM

Saudi Arabia has registered 92 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 1,104, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered 92 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of confirmed infections to 1,104, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Ten cases had travel history and [the patients] were in quarantine since their arrival.

And 82 cases had direct contact with previous cases and are under medical supervision," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that 35 people had recovered.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The number of global COVID-19 cases has exceeded 540,000 and the death toll has topped 24,000, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

