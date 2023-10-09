Saudi Heritage Commission participates in 5th session of Egyptian Exhibition for Heritage Crafts

(@FahadShabbir)

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The Heritage Commission, an affiliate of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, participated in the fifth session of the “Our Heritage” Exhibition for Handicrafts and Heritage, which is being held from October 8 to 14 at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center, under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

The Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Naqli visited the Heritage Commission pavilion, which offers many heritage products and handicrafts, including wickerwork, leather goods, palm and gypsum handicrafts, rosaries, precious stones, and other handmade products that highlight the national heritage and cultural identity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In remarks to highlight the event, Naqli praised the efforts displayed by the Heritage Commission through the various crafts and products that reflect the richness and diversity of Saudi heritage.