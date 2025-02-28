- Home
- World
- Saudi hospitals continue their excellence with entry of 10 new hospitals into global ranking
Saudi Hospitals Continue Their Excellence With Entry Of 10 New Hospitals Into Global Ranking
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Health announced that Saudi hospitals achieved advanced positions in the 2025 Newsweek global ranking, in collaboration with the data analysis platform Statista.
This achievement reflects the impact of the health-sector transformation program within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi medical institutions according to the highest global standards, improve healthcare quality, raise the efficiency of human resources, and adopt the latest medical technologies, consequently solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global medical destination.
The 2025 list of the best hospitals in Saudi Arabia included 40 hospitals from various regions of the Kingdom, including public and growing private-sector hospitals.
The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh ranked first, followed by Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital (DSFH) in Jeddah, and King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah.
The list also included King Saud Medical City in Riyadh fourth, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare fifth, King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (Ministry of National Guard) sixth, King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh seventh, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah eighth, King Abdulaziz Medical City in Jeddah (Ministry of National Guard) ninth, and International Medical Center in Jeddah tenth.
The results represent a significant improvement compared to last year, with the number of Saudi hospitals in the list rising from 34 to 40.
The achievement reflects the remarkable transformation in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector, with ongoing collaborative efforts of the public and private sector to enhance quality of healthcare according to the highest global standards. It is also the result of continuous investment in hospital development, improving the efficiency of medical staff, and adopting the latest technologies to enhance patient experience and improve the healthcare services provided.
The ranking was based on the opinions of over 85,000 global medical experts, as well as patient satisfaction data, healthcare quality indicators, and evaluations of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs).
Recent Stories
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
More Stories From World
-
Saudi hospitals continue their excellence with entry of 10 new hospitals into global ranking45 seconds ago
-
Construction begins on Lao section of China-Laos 500 kV power interconnection project11 minutes ago
-
Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House11 minutes ago
-
'Can't relax': Ukrainian refugees confront war's mental toll21 minutes ago
-
China vows response to latest US tariffs also targeting Canada, Mexico21 minutes ago
-
Nigerians displaced as rents double in inflation-hit Lagos21 minutes ago
-
Belarus’ Industry Ministry identifies most promising export markets21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Interior Minister meets Syrian Intelligence Chief31 minutes ago
-
Talks to resume in Cairo on next phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire41 minutes ago
-
Parents rush to vaccinate children after measles outbreak hits Texas41 minutes ago
-
La Reunion residents ordered indoors as 'purple alert' cyclone nears1 hour ago
-
'Ridiculous and lame': South Africans mock Trump proposals1 hour ago