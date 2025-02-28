Saudi hospitals continue their excellence with entry of 10 new hospitals into global ranking

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Health announced that Saudi hospitals achieved advanced positions in the 2025 Newsweek global ranking, in collaboration with the data analysis platform Statista.

This achievement reflects the impact of the health-sector transformation program within the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Saudi medical institutions according to the highest global standards, improve healthcare quality, raise the efficiency of human resources, and adopt the latest medical technologies, consequently solidifying the Kingdom's position as a leading global medical destination.

The 2025 list of the best hospitals in Saudi Arabia included 40 hospitals from various regions of the Kingdom, including public and growing private-sector hospitals.

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh ranked first, followed by Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital (DSFH) in Jeddah, and King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah.

The list also included King Saud Medical City in Riyadh fourth, Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare fifth, King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh (Ministry of National Guard) sixth, King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh seventh, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah eighth, King Abdulaziz Medical City in Jeddah (Ministry of National Guard) ninth, and International Medical Center in Jeddah tenth.

The results represent a significant improvement compared to last year, with the number of Saudi hospitals in the list rising from 34 to 40.

The achievement reflects the remarkable transformation in the Kingdom’s healthcare sector, with ongoing collaborative efforts of the public and private sector to enhance quality of healthcare according to the highest global standards. It is also the result of continuous investment in hospital development, improving the efficiency of medical staff, and adopting the latest technologies to enhance patient experience and improve the healthcare services provided.

The ranking was based on the opinions of over 85,000 global medical experts, as well as patient satisfaction data, healthcare quality indicators, and evaluations of patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs).