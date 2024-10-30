Open Menu

Saudi Hosts Meeting Of New Group Pushing For Palestinian State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:18 PM

Saudi hosts meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday hosted the first meeting of a new "international alliance" to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia on Wednesday hosted the first meeting of a new "international alliance" to press for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Unveiled last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the "International Alliance to Implement the Two-State Solution" brings together nations from the middle East, Europe and beyond.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said nearly 90 "states and international organisations" were taking part in the two-day meeting in Riyadh.

"A genocide is happening with the goal of evicting the Palestinian people from their land, which Saudi Arabia rejects," he said, describing the humanitarian situation as "catastrophic" and denouncing the "complete blockade" of northern Gaza.

The Riyadh meeting was expected to focus on humanitarian access, the embattled UN agency for Palestinian refugees and measures to advance a two-state solution, diplomats said.

The European Union was set to be represented by Sven Koopmans, the special representative for the Middle East peace process, diplomats said.

The United States, Israel's most important military backer, sent Hady Amr, the State Department's special representative for Palestinian affairs.

The Gaza war has revived talk of a "two-state solution" in which Israeli and Palestinian states would live in peace side by side, though analysts say the goal seems more unattainable than ever.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Europe Gaza European Union Riyadh Saudi Alliance United States Saudi Arabia Middle East From Refugee

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

13 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

12 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

12 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

12 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

12 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

12 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

25 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

25 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

48 minutes ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

48 minutes ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World