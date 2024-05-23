Saudi Industry Minister Discusses Mining Cooperation With Jordanian Companies
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef met in Jordan with Arab Mining Company chairman of the board Mohammed Ahmed Al-Shehhi to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the mining sector.
Alkhorayef and Al-Shehhi explored opportunities to leverage the mining resources available in both Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the vice minister of mining affairs, also attended the meeting.
During his official visit to Jordan, Alkhorayef also held meetings with officials from Jordanian companies operating in the mining sector.
In his discussions with officials from Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, they explored avenues of cooperation in phosphate extraction and production in light of Saudi Arabia's substantial phosphate reserves.
Additionally, the minister discussed cooperation with officials from the Arab Potash Company, reviewing the progress made in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between the company and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden). The deal aims to enhance collaboration in specialized fertilizers and products in both countries.
Alkhorayef’s visit to Jordan reflects the Kingdom's commitment to strengthen Saudi-Jordanian economic cooperation, particularly in the industrial and mining fields, exchange expertise, attract investments, and create jobs. These efforts aim to deepen the economic integration between Saudi Arabia and Jordan on multiple levels.
