Open Menu

Saudi Industry Minister Discusses Mining Cooperation With Jordanian Companies

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Industry Minister discusses mining cooperation with Jordanian companies

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef met in Jordan with Arab Mining Company chairman of the board Mohammed Ahmed Al-Shehhi to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in the mining sector.

Alkhorayef and Al-Shehhi explored opportunities to leverage the mining resources available in both Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the vice minister of mining affairs, also attended the meeting.

During his official visit to Jordan, Alkhorayef also held meetings with officials from Jordanian companies operating in the mining sector.

In his discussions with officials from Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, they explored avenues of cooperation in phosphate extraction and production in light of Saudi Arabia's substantial phosphate reserves.

Additionally, the minister discussed cooperation with officials from the Arab Potash Company, reviewing the progress made in implementing the memorandum of understanding signed between the company and the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden). The deal aims to enhance collaboration in specialized fertilizers and products in both countries.

Alkhorayef’s visit to Jordan reflects the Kingdom's commitment to strengthen Saudi-Jordanian economic cooperation, particularly in the industrial and mining fields, exchange expertise, attract investments, and create jobs. These efforts aim to deepen the economic integration between Saudi Arabia and Jordan on multiple levels.

Related Topics

Exchange Company Visit Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

4 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

13 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

13 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

14 hours ago
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

14 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

14 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

14 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

14 hours ago

More Stories From World