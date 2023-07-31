Open Menu

Saudi Initiative On Ukraine Talks Useful If Proves Futility Of Zelenskyy's Plan - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) A Saudi initiative on Ukraine peace talks would be useful if it showed the futility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan, and Russia is in contact with its partners on relevant proposals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia intends to hold peace talks on Ukraine in Jeddah in August. It has invited representatives from some 30 countries, including Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Poland, Egypt, but not Russia, the report added.

"A large number of different initiatives are being proposed now. We are in contact with our partners," Zakharova said, adding that the event proposed by Saudi Arabia would be useful if it helped the West understand that Zelenskyy's peace plan is a dead-end.

