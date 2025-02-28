Saudi Interior Minister meets Syrian Intelligence Chief

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz on Thursday received Syrian intelligence service chief Muwaffaq Doukhi Ma'awen and Syrian anti-narcotics department director Khaled Eid at his office in the ministry.

Discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in combating drug trafficking and pursuing traffickers.

Earlier, the Syrian officials visited the General Directorate of Public Security and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Riyadh.

During the visits, they were briefed on operational mechanisms, security tasks, and the latest technologies used by both directorates.