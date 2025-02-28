Open Menu

Saudi Interior Minister Meets Syrian Intelligence Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Interior Minister meets Syrian Intelligence Chief

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz on Thursday received Syrian intelligence service chief Muwaffaq Doukhi Ma'awen and Syrian anti-narcotics department director Khaled Eid at his office in the ministry.

Discussions focused on matters of mutual interest, including cooperation in combating drug trafficking and pursuing traffickers.

Earlier, the Syrian officials visited the General Directorate of Public Security and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Riyadh.

During the visits, they were briefed on operational mechanisms, security tasks, and the latest technologies used by both directorates.

Recent Stories

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios ..

Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

11 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

11 hours ago
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

11 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

12 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

12 hours ago

More Stories From World