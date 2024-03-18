Open Menu

Saudi Interior Minister Receives Qatari Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Interior Minister receives Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received on Monday in his office at the Ministry the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah.

During the meeting, several topics of common interest were discussed.

The reception was attended by Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Mohammed bin Muhanna Al-Muhanna, and several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.

