Saudi International Airport Functions As Normal After Houthi Missile Strike - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:17 PM

Saudi International Airport Functions as Normal After Houthi Missile Strike - Statement

The Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia is in the regular operating mode after being hit by a missile strike of the Yemeni Houthi forces earlier today, the airport informed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia is in the regular operating mode after being hit by a missile strike of the Yemeni Houthi forces earlier today, the airport informed on Wednesday.

Houthi missiles hit the arrivals hall of the Abha airport, injuring 26 passengers from India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. All of them received medical assistance and left the hospital.

"Dear travelers, we would like to inform you that the air traffic in the Abha international airport operates as normally," the Abha airport posted on Twitter.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

