Saudi International Football Exhibition ‘Saif Expo’ Kicks Off In Jeddah

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Saudi International Football Expo (Saif Expo) kicked off Thursday in Jeddah, with the aim of providing ideal investment opportunities and leveraging the expertise of global companies.

Saif Expo will run until November 25 at the Jeddah Center for Exhibitions and Events (JCEE), bringing together governmental sports agencies, clubs, and sports centers from both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad.

As the first Saudi international exhibition dedicated to the football industry in the Kingdom, Saif Expo serves as a platform for companies, investment institutions, clubs, medical centers, and local and international stores to showcase their impressive achievements and contributions.

The expo aims to attract new commercial products and trademarks in football industry, stimulate sports investments, host global medical sports centers, and highlight the role of technology in enhancing the football industry.

The expo also aims to establish global communication networks, foster commercial relationships, and create employment opportunities for young men and women in the sports sector.

Saif Expo presents a unique opportunity for local and international companies to form fruitful sports partnerships and explore new investment prospects.

This initiative contributes to the development of Saudi sports, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, which seeks to support and promote all sports disciplines to achieve sporting excellence at both local and international levels.

