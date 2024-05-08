Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Saudi International Furniture and Decor Exhibition, concerned with the world of decoration and interior design, was launched in Jeddah with the participation of institutions and companies specialized in the local, regional, and international furniture and decoration industry.

The exhibition will take place through Thursday at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events (JCFE).

It constitutes an ideal platform for companies specialized in the furniture and decor industry to showcase the latest innovations and trends and present their products to visitors, represented by a group of interior designers and architects, enhancing interaction and the exchange of experiences.

The exhibition's participants and visitors will be able to attend workshops and lectures presented by experts in the decoration and interior-design industry to exchange knowledge and experiences in this field. The exhibition encourages those interested in the interior-design industry to participate and benefit from the valuable opportunities it offers in developing and increasing their businesses.

The workshops and lectures held during the exhibition days will allow participants to gain knowledge and develop their skills in designing and coordinating interior spaces using creative and innovative methods in the various design and decor sectors.