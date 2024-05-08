Saudi International Furniture And Decor Exhibition Launches In Jeddah
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Saudi International Furniture and Decor Exhibition, concerned with the world of decoration and interior design, was launched in Jeddah with the participation of institutions and companies specialized in the local, regional, and international furniture and decoration industry.
The exhibition will take place through Thursday at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events (JCFE).
It constitutes an ideal platform for companies specialized in the furniture and decor industry to showcase the latest innovations and trends and present their products to visitors, represented by a group of interior designers and architects, enhancing interaction and the exchange of experiences.
The exhibition's participants and visitors will be able to attend workshops and lectures presented by experts in the decoration and interior-design industry to exchange knowledge and experiences in this field. The exhibition encourages those interested in the interior-design industry to participate and benefit from the valuable opportunities it offers in developing and increasing their businesses.
The workshops and lectures held during the exhibition days will allow participants to gain knowledge and develop their skills in designing and coordinating interior spaces using creative and innovative methods in the various design and decor sectors.
Recent Stories
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
More Stories From World
-
KFU ranks among top International universities in 5 scientific fields19 seconds ago
-
Int’l Conference of Judicial Training 2024 in Riyadh concludes with extensive expert participation21 seconds ago
-
North Korea tested rocket engine last month: Report10 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi arrive in Beijing, China on three-day visit10 minutes ago
-
Rubbish, climate change help boost Portugal's white stork numbers10 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office20 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing50 minutes ago
-
150,000 people expected as Olympic flame arrives in France1 hour ago
-
Pakistani beef promoted in Pakistan National Pavilion to tap China's market1 hour ago
-
'A blessing': Rains refill Iraq's drought-hit reservoirs1 hour ago
-
Is Brazil still the land of football?2 hours ago
-
Toyota posts record yearly net income, revenue2 hours ago