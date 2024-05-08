Open Menu

Saudi International Furniture And Decor Exhibition Launches In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Saudi International Furniture and Decor Exhibition, concerned with the world of decoration and interior design, was launched in Jeddah with the participation of institutions and companies specialized in the local, regional, and international furniture and decoration industry.

The exhibition will take place through Thursday at the Jeddah Center for Forums and Events (JCFE).

It constitutes an ideal platform for companies specialized in the furniture and decor industry to showcase the latest innovations and trends and present their products to visitors, represented by a group of interior designers and architects, enhancing interaction and the exchange of experiences.

The exhibition's participants and visitors will be able to attend workshops and lectures presented by experts in the decoration and interior-design industry to exchange knowledge and experiences in this field. The exhibition encourages those interested in the interior-design industry to participate and benefit from the valuable opportunities it offers in developing and increasing their businesses.

The workshops and lectures held during the exhibition days will allow participants to gain knowledge and develop their skills in designing and coordinating interior spaces using creative and innovative methods in the various design and decor sectors.

Related Topics

World Exchange Jeddah Saudi From Industry

Recent Stories

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

56 seconds ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

13 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago
 EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' p ..

EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea

13 hours ago
 Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a ..

Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'

13 hours ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun ..

PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death

13 hours ago

More Stories From World