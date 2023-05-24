UrduPoint.com

Saudi Investment Minister Denies Country's Bias Toward China Over US

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Saudi Arabia does not give China preference over other countries and intends to maintain its economic partnership with China as well as with the United States, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said on Tuesday.

"We do not regard our relations with China as something different from our relations with other countries, for instance, Japan, or others. We expect to develop long-term economic partnerships with all (countries)," he said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The minister added that Saudi Arabia's trade volume with China equals that with the US and the EU combined, and that their trade partnership goes beyond the energy sector. However, the US "is and remains Saudi Arabia's largest investment partner in long-term strategic cooperation," he said.

The Qatar Economic Forum is a major event in the middle East dedicated to global business and investment. It takes place in Doha, which is a contact point between the East, the West and Africa.

