Saudi-Iran Sixth Round of Talks to Continue at Intelligence Level - Iraqi Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The next round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue on the intelligence service level, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"But one thing I know - the process of negotiation will continue and perhaps the next round, once again, it will continue on the level of the intelligence service people.

Then, we hope that after the next round, it will be different," Hussein said in an interview on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Riyadh and Tehran held a fifth round of talks in Baghdad in April of this year. The countries are trying to re-establish their relations, building the path for a meeting of the two foreign ministers. Saudi Arabia and Iran cut off their diplomatic ties in 2016.