UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Iran Sixth Round Of Talks To Continue At Intelligence Level - Iraqi Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Saudi-Iran Sixth Round of Talks to Continue at Intelligence Level - Iraqi Foreign Minister

The next round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue on the intelligence service level, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The next round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue on the intelligence service level, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Sputnik.

"But one thing I know - the process of negotiation will continue and perhaps the next round, once again, it will continue on the level of the intelligence service people.

Then, we hope that after the next round, it will be different," Hussein said in an interview on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

Riyadh and Tehran held a fifth round of talks in Baghdad in April of this year. The countries are trying to re-establish their relations, building the path for a meeting of the two foreign ministers. Saudi Arabia and Iran cut off their diplomatic ties in 2016.

Related Topics

Assembly Iran Tehran Baghdad Saudi Arabia April 2016

Recent Stories

Deal on Formation of Iraqi Government Hopefully Re ..

Deal on Formation of Iraqi Government Hopefully Reached in One Month - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 17 criminals held, contraband seized

17 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 FESCO releases 14500 single phase meters for elect ..

FESCO releases 14500 single phase meters for electricity connections

2 minutes ago
 Australian High Commission delegation visits Gover ..

Australian High Commission delegation visits Government College University

2 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Artemis I Mission to Moon Likely to Launch in Mid- ..

Artemis I Mission to Moon Likely to Launch in Mid-November - NASA Administrator

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.