Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Agree To Hold Bilateral Meetings In Riyadh, Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Agree to Hold Bilateral Meetings in Riyadh, Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, have exchanged invitations to visit Riyadh and Tehran for bilateral talks, according to a joint statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, after their landmark meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the top diplomats of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing for the first such meeting in seven years. The talks resulted in a joint statement, confirming the agreement reached on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, severed in 2016, and begin preparations for resuming diplomatic missions.

"Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud confirmed that he invited Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian to visit Saudi Arabia and hold a bilateral meeting in Riyadh. The Iranian foreign minister accepted the invitation and invited his Saudi counterpart to visit the Islamic Republic (of Iran) and hold a bilateral meeting in Tehran, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud accepted the invitation," the statement read.

Iran and Saudi Arabia also agreed to resume direct flights and simplify the issuance of visas for citizens of the two countries, according to the joint statement.

Earlier this week, the ambassadors of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Syria gathered on the occasion of Ramadan and exchanged views on the recent developments in the region. The meeting, the first of its kind between the ambassadors of the four countries in many years, was the result of the gradual normalization of relations brokered between Saudi Arabia and Iran by China.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

