Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers To Meet In Beijing On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will meet in Beijing on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ministers will activate the agreement to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies within 60 days.

