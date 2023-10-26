Saudi Islamic Affairs minister concludes official visit to Sultanate of Oman

Muscat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, concluded his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday

It was held in conjunction with his chairing of the Saudi delegation at the 9th meeting of Islamic affairs and endowments ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

He expressed delight with his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sheikh extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Sultanate, Dr. Mohammed Bin Said Bin Khalfan Al Mamari, for their warm hospitality.

He noted the dedication to supporting productive cooperation between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman in the field of Islamic affairs.

He also commended the participants' commitment during the meeting to emphasize the importance of achieving the common goals of the gathering.