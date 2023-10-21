Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry continues religious program in Bangladesh Dhaka,

Open Menu

Published October 21, 2023

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) -- The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has continued to organize its religious program in Bangladesh, which includes lectures at mosques in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka.

The ministry organizes the program through the Religious AttachÃ© at the Saudi Embassy in

Bangladesh.

Among the lessons was one presented about the need for adhering to sincerity to Allah in all deeds in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah's teachings.

The lesson also underlined to the attendees the importance of refraining from fanaticism and extremist groups. Through these programs organized locally and abroad, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeks to demonstrate

the tolerance of islam, which calls for moderation and temperance.

