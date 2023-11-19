Open Menu

Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry's Undersecretary Meets President Of European Muslim Forum, Mufti Of Asian Part Of Russia

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry's Undersecretary meets President of European Muslim forum, Mufti of Asian Part of Russia

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for Islamic Affairs, Awwad bin Sabti Al-Enezi, met in Sao Paulo, Brazil today with the President of the European Muslim Forum (EMF), Abdul-Vakhed Niyazov, and the Mufti of the Asian Part of Russia, Shaykh Nafiullah Ashirov.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 36th session of the Latin America and Caribbean Conference.

Al-Enezi stressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to serving islam and Muslims, acknowledging its significant responsibility in conveying the message of tolerant Islam and promoting the moderate approach.

He indicated that the ministry is keen on collaboration with Muslims to serve the message of tolerant Islam, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

President of the EMF and the Mufti of Russia commended the efforts of the Kingdom and its prudent leadership in serving Islam and Muslims, citing the Kingdom's significant commitment to cooperating with all official entities worldwide to serve Islam and Muslims.

Related Topics

Russia Saudi Sao Paulo Brazil Saudi Arabia Muslim Mufti All Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

4 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

19 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

19 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

21 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

21 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

22 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

22 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

23 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

1 day ago

More Stories From World