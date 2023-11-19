Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Saudi Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for Islamic Affairs, Awwad bin Sabti Al-Enezi, met in Sao Paulo, Brazil today with the President of the European Muslim Forum (EMF), Abdul-Vakhed Niyazov, and the Mufti of the Asian Part of Russia, Shaykh Nafiullah Ashirov.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 36th session of the Latin America and Caribbean Conference.

Al-Enezi stressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to serving islam and Muslims, acknowledging its significant responsibility in conveying the message of tolerant Islam and promoting the moderate approach.

He indicated that the ministry is keen on collaboration with Muslims to serve the message of tolerant Islam, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

President of the EMF and the Mufti of Russia commended the efforts of the Kingdom and its prudent leadership in serving Islam and Muslims, citing the Kingdom's significant commitment to cooperating with all official entities worldwide to serve Islam and Muslims.