Saudi Jets Accord Escort, 21-gun Salute At Airport As PM Shehbaz Arrives For State Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Riyadh on a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
As the prime minister's special aircraft entered the Saudi airspace, the F-15 jets of Royal Saudi Air Force escorted as gesture of warm welcome.
Later, as the plane landed at King Khalid Airport, Riyadh, a 21-gun salute boomed in the background to herald his arrival which followed the salute by the smartly turned out contingents of Saudi armed forces.
Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, while Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and senior diplomatic officials were also present.
The green crescent flags of Pakistan were fluttering throughout the city along the motorcade of the prime minister.
Prime Minister Shehbaz will visit the Royal Diwan, Yamama Palace to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman where a formal welcome reception will be held for the prime minister and his delegation.
He will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince to review all aspects of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations in detail. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global developments of mutual interest.
Earlier, as the Saudi jets escorted the prime minister's plane, he spoke onboard the special flight to express gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin AbdulAziz for the gracious aerial welcome.
The prime minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.
China firmly opposes Israel escalating military operations in Gaza: Lin Jian11 minutes ago
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators2 hours ago
Israel launches major ground offensive to occupy Gaza City: Reports7 hours ago
Pakistan's Belgium embassy holds farewell for outgoing diplomat8 hours ago
Tropical 'hair curler slug' found in UK waters8 hours ago
Pakistan reels from record floods as millions displaced & crops destroyed: UN8 hours ago
Uzbekistan discovers major gas deposit at record depth on Ustyurt plateau8 hours ago
UAE inaugurates Islamic Academy in Kyrgyz Republic under presidential directives9 hours ago
UNICEF calls mass displacement of thirsty & starving Palestinians in Gaza 'inhumane'10 hours ago
Pakistan-Canada Sports Tradeshow showcases partnership opportunities11 hours ago
