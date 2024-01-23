Saudi Justice Minister Unveils E-Platform To Simplify Estate Distribution
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 05:32 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Saudi Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani announced the unified e-platform for estate distribution, designed to expedite and simplify the estate distribution process, all the way from the passing of the decedent to the heirs' receipt of their rightful shares.
Addressing attendees at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, Al-Samaani emphasized the platform's core objectives: streamlining estate distribution procedures, fostering electronic efficiency, and minimizing disputes surrounding estate division.
The system aims to facilitate the distribution of estates, classifying them appropriately, offering solutions to diverse issues, and automating most of the process.
The e-platform includes three distinct pathways: the determination and notarization pathway, the amicable distribution pathway, and the enforced distribution pathway.
The first route enables heirs to obtain a certificate confirming their status as heirs, as well as an estate certificate, through seamless data sharing with authorities such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi Central Bank, and the Capital Market Authority.
