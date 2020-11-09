Saudi Kind, Crown Prince Congratulate Biden on Election Win - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidency, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The king wished progress and prosperity to the American people and emphasized the historical US-Saudi relationship.

The two also congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman of color to become US vice president.