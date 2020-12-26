Saudi King Asks to Send Out Invitations to GCC Summit Amid Hopes for End in Qatar Row

(@FahadShabbir)

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general to send out invitations to the Riyadh-hosted summit, slated for January 5, state media reported on Saturday amid hopes that the top-level meeting will put an end to the Qatar row

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general to send out invitations to the Riyadh-hosted summit, slated for January 5, state media reported on Saturday amid hopes that the top-level meeting will put an end to the Qatar row.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has directed the GCC Secretary General, Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, to invite the leaders of the GCC states to attend the 41st GCC Summit, which will be held in Riyadh on January 5, 2021," the SPA news agency said.

In June 2017, several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE, cut ties with Qatar, accusing the latter of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha. The developments led to a total blockade of the country. Qatar has rejected all the accusations.

Gulf nations are expected to reach an agreement to settle the crisis during the Riyadh summit. All countries of the region have earlier expressed their support for the efforts of Kuwait and the United States to help resolve the Gulf dispute.