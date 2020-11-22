Saudi King Calls G20 Communique 'Message of Hope,' Praises Joint Efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The final G20 declaration adopted following this year's summit is a "message of hope" to people around the world amid the challenging year in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday in his closing remarks.

"Most importantly, we have succeeded in sending out a message of hope and reassurance to our citizens and all people around the world through the Final Communique of this Leaders' Summit. And it is my honor to announce that the G20 members have adopted this communique. This is what the world has been expecting from us. This achievement today is a culmination of our joint efforts throughout this challenge-fraught year," the monarch said.

Saudi Arabia, which holds the G20 presidency this year, chaired the two-day online summit.