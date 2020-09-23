UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Calls In UN General Assembly Speech For Firm International Stance On Iran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:27 PM

Saudi King Calls in UN General Assembly Speech for Firm International Stance on Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his first address at the 75th UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the international community needs to take a firm international stance on Iran to ensure a comprehensive solution to Tehran's attempt to possess weapons od mass destruction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his first address at the 75th UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the international community needs to take a firm international stance on Iran to ensure a comprehensive solution to Tehran's attempt to possess weapons od mass destruction.

"A comprehensive solution and a firm international position are needed to ensure fundamental solutions to the Iranian regime's attempt to possess weapons of mass destruction or develop ballistic missile program aren't its interference in the internal affairs of other countries as well as its sponsorship of terrorism," ," the Saudi King said.

Saudi Arabia's experience with Iran has taught the country that partial solutions or appeasement will not stop its threats to international peace and security, the Saudi King added.

Saudi Arabia and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2016 after the Saudi authorities executed a prominent Shia cleric. The execution prompted a wave of protests in Tehran that led to the Saudi embassy being overrun and ransacked.

More Stories From World

