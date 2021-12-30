Saudi King Calls on Lebanon to Put End to Hezbollah Domination in Government Bodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has called on the Lebanese authorities to put an end to the domination of the Hezbollah Shia movement in the government bodies.

"The kingdom stands with the brotherly Lebanese people and calls on all the Lebanese leaders to make the interests of their people a priority .

.. and stop the domination of the Hezbollah terrorist movement in the government bodies," the king told Majlis ash-Shura on late Wednesday, as quoted by the SPA news agency.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement is considered by many countries as a terrorist group.