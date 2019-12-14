UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Congratulates New Algerian President On Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:17 PM

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday on winning the presidential race in Algeria, the state Saudi news agency said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday on winning the presidential race in Algeria, the state Saudi news agency said.

"In his name and in the name of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the King expressed his congratulations and best wishes of success to His Excellency," the message quoted by the SPA said.

Tebboune won Thursday's election with over 58 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff but triggering fresh protests by demonstrators who said the vote was rigged in favor of the country's old guard.

The 74-year-old, who served in several roles under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, vowed to give portfolios to young ministers, in a bid to stop new protests after weeks of demonstrations ousted his predecessor in April.

