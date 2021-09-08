Saudi King Dismisses Public Security Chief on Corruption Charges - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud dismissed Public Security Director Khalid bin Qaraar Al-Harbi on Tuesday, referring him to investigation on charges of embezzlement of public funds, the state SPA news agency reported.

Al-Harbi is suspected of "committing a number of crimes, including forgery, bribery and abuse of influence, with the participation of 18 persons affiliated to the public and private sectors," the media said.

Since the king's son Mohammed bin Salman became the heir to the throne, he has launched a large-scale anti-corruption campaign in Saudi Arabia, and dozens of members of the dynasty, high-ranking officials and businesspeople have since been detained on suspicion of financial crimes.