Saudi King, German Chancellor Discuss G20 Work by Phone - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the G20 work by phone, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the conversation, the Saudi king and the German chancellor focused on joint efforts within the framework of the G20 meetings aimed at addressing the consequences of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to SPA, Merkel highly appreciated the efforts of Saudi Arabia to prepare and conduct G20 meetings.