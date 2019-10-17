Saudi King Holds Talks With Palestinian Leader - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was received by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the king had reiterated his support for Palestinians during the meeting.

"King Salman Bin Abdulaziz reiterated the kingdom's stance with Palestine and the rights of its brotherly people to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the ministry said in a statement published on Twitter on Wednesday.

The statement added that Abbas had thanked the Saudi king for his support and condemned the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The oil facilities belonging to state-owned energy company Saudi Aramco were attacked in mid-September which resulted in a temporary sharp decrease in the kingdom's oil output. Though the Yemeni rebel Houthi movement claimed the responsibility for the attack, Saudi Arabia blamed it on Iran. Tehran has denied the allegations.