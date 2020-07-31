Saudi King Leaves Hospital After Successful Surgery to Remove Gallbladder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has been discharged from hospital upon recovery from a successful laparoscopic surgery of gallbladder removal, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, @KingSalman has been discharged from hospital in Riyadh after successfully undergoing surgery," the ministry said on Twitter.

In a follow up tweet with attached video footage, the ministry said King Salman, 84, left the hospital "after recovering from successful laparoscopic surgery to remove his gallbladder."

The surgery was carried out at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last week. The king has since remained at the hospital to recover under medical surveillance.