Saudi King Notes Need to Develop Sustainable Economies by Tackling Environmental Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) As the international community is overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic it is necessary to develop sustainable economies through safeguarding the planet and tackling environmental issues, such as climate change, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday.

"As we recover from the repercussions of the pandemic we must create conducive of robust, balanced and sustainable economies by means of enabling people, safeguarding the planet and shaping new frontiers to seize the opportunities of the 21st century for all," Salman said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side event on safeguarding the planet.

The king noted that the Saudi G20 Presidency had promoted the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approach, which allowed to "holistically manage emissions to mitigate the challenge of climate impacts and advance cleaner and more sustainable energy systems.

"

"In the kingdom, we are formally launching a dedicated Circular Carbon Economy National Program that will consolidate and accelerate the current momentum toward sustainability in a holistic manner. We ask other nations to work with us to help achieve the goals of this program: tackling climate change while continuing to create growth in the economy and increase the well being of humanity," he said.

The CCE program is based on a carbon trading mechanism and aims at achieving the country's sustainability goals via reusing and recycling carbon materials.