RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role that Russia plays regionally and internationally and looks forward to the future cooperation, aimed at enhancing the security and economic prosperity, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Monday when inaugurating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin is currently in Riyadh for a state visit.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role of the Russian Federation in the region and the world. We look forward to working with Your Excellency on everything that will bring security, stability and peace, confront extremism and terrorism and promote economic growth," the Saudi king said.

He confirmed Riyadh's support for the bilateral cooperation in terms of mutual direct investments.

"The joint investment and trade opportunities between the two countries through the signing of several agreements, especially in the field of energy, will have great positive results on the interests of our countries and peoples," the king added.

Talks between the two leaders are scheduled to take place later in the day. The Russian president is also expected to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.