UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Opens Talks With Putin By Recognition Of Russia's Role In Region, World

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Saudi King Opens Talks With Putin by Recognition of Russia's Role in Region, World

Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role that Russia plays regionally and internationally and looks forward to the future cooperation, aimed at enhancing the security and economic prosperity, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Monday when inaugurating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role that Russia plays regionally and internationally and looks forward to the future cooperation, aimed at enhancing the security and economic prosperity, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Monday when inaugurating talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin is currently in Riyadh for a state visit.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciates the active role of the Russian Federation in the region and the world. We look forward to working with Your Excellency on everything that will bring security, stability and peace, confront extremism and terrorism and promote economic growth," the Saudi king said.

He confirmed Riyadh's support for the bilateral cooperation in terms of mutual direct investments.

"The joint investment and trade opportunities between the two countries through the signing of several agreements, especially in the field of energy, will have great positive results on the interests of our countries and peoples," the king added.

Talks between the two leaders are scheduled to take place later in the day. The Russian president is also expected to hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Related Topics

World Russia Riyadh Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Agreed Thorough Probe Needed Into Att ..

3 minutes ago

Putin's Saudi Trip Marks New High in Bilateral Tie ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Agree to Send Saudi Astronaut to IS ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed awards Medals of Glory and Medal ..

40 minutes ago

Poland's PiS Ruling Party Wins Parliamentary Elect ..

3 minutes ago

US Treasury Secretary Not Ruling Out New Tariffs o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.