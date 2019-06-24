UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King, Pompeo Discuss Situation In Middle East Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:13 PM

Saudi King, Pompeo Discuss Situation in Middle East Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

King Salman of Saudi Arabia and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed on Monday the developments in the Middle Eastern region amid the recent spike of tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official news agency of the kingdom, said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) King Salman of Saudi Arabia and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed on Monday the developments in the middle Eastern region amid the recent spike of tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official news agency of the kingdom, said.

"King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Salam Palace here today United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During the meeting, they reviewed strategic relations between the two countries, latest developments at regional and international arenas and efforts being exerted towards them," the statement from the SPA said.

Back on Sunday, Pompeo announced his visit to the kingdom, hoping to discuss the situation with Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran, escalated sharply last week after Iran said that its Revolutionary Guards shot down a US spy drone over Iran's territorial waters.

The United States insisted that the drone was flying over the international waters.

Iran immediately urged the international community to push the United States to halt its destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf region, while US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he was "in no hurry" to respond to Iran's downing of the drone.

The incident strained the already tense relationship between the rival nations, which is aggravated by the arguments over the Iranian nuclear deal. The United States quit the historic agreement in May 2018 and later unveiled batches of sanctions against the Islamic republic. Iran also partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Europe Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Saudi Tehran United States Saudi Arabia Saud May Sunday 2018 From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

4 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

3 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

3 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

3 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.