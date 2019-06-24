Saudi King, Pompeo Discuss Situation in Middle East Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

(@imziishan)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) King Salman of Saudi Arabia and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed on Monday the developments in the middle Eastern region amid the recent spike of tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the official news agency of the kingdom, said.

"King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received at Al-Salam Palace here today United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During the meeting, they reviewed strategic relations between the two countries, latest developments at regional and international arenas and efforts being exerted towards them," the statement from the SPA said.

Back on Sunday, Pompeo announced his visit to the kingdom, hoping to discuss the situation with Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran, escalated sharply last week after Iran said that its Revolutionary Guards shot down a US spy drone over Iran's territorial waters.

The United States insisted that the drone was flying over the international waters.

Iran immediately urged the international community to push the United States to halt its destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf region, while US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday that he was "in no hurry" to respond to Iran's downing of the drone.

The incident strained the already tense relationship between the rival nations, which is aggravated by the arguments over the Iranian nuclear deal. The United States quit the historic agreement in May 2018 and later unveiled batches of sanctions against the Islamic republic. Iran also partially discontinued its commitments under the landmark accord and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests were protected under the agreement.