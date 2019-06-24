Saudi king receives U.S. Secretary of State

(@imziishan)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia received on Monday the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting was part of his official regional visit to discuss the Iran crisis and building an international coalition against Iran.

The United Arab Emirates would be the second destination of his visit.

The Saudi king reviewed with the U.S. official the strategic ties between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments.

The U.S. Secretary of State told reporters before departing that Washington wanted talks with Tehran even as it planned to impose "significant" new economic sanctions.