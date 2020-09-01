Saudi King Removes Commander of Joint Forces, Who Is Suspected of Corruption - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered to dismiss the joint forces commander, Fahd bin Turki Al Saud, as well as several officers and Defense Ministry civil servants amid allegations of corruption, the official Saudi Press Agency reports.

Fahd bin Turki Al Saud will be placed into retirement. Deputy Emir of the northern Al Jowf province is also being dismissed from his post, according to a royal decree quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

An investigation into possible corruption schemes is underway.