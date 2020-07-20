Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital Due To Inflamed Gall Bladder
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:41 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's Royal Court announced on Monday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had been admitted to the hospital for cholecystitis.
The royal court said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency that the king was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital Riyadh for a medical checkup due to an inflammation of the gall bladder.