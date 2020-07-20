Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital due to inflamed gall bladder

Saudi Arabia's Royal Court announced on Monday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had been admitted to the hospital for cholecystitis

The royal court said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency that the king was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital Riyadh for a medical checkup due to an inflammation of the gall bladder.