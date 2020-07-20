UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital Due To Inflamed Gall Bladder

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:41 PM

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital due to inflamed gall bladder

Saudi Arabia's Royal Court announced on Monday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had been admitted to the hospital for cholecystitis

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's Royal Court announced on Monday that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had been admitted to the hospital for cholecystitis.

The royal court said in a statement via the Saudi Press Agency that the king was admitted to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital Riyadh for a medical checkup due to an inflammation of the gall bladder.

More Stories From World

