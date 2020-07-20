UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital In Riyadh: Royal Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:04 PM

Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital in Riyadh: royal court

Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler King Salman was admitted to hospital in Riyadh Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the royal court said, prompting the postponement of the Iraqi prime minister's high-profile visit

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia's 84-year-old ruler King Salman was admitted to hospital in Riyadh Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the royal court said, prompting the postponement of the Iraqi prime minister's high-profile visit.

The king was "admitted today to King Faisal specialist hospital in Riyadh for some medical tests due to cholecystitis," inflammation of the gall bladder, the royal court said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The announcement made around 4:30 am (0130 GMT) did not disclose any further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi's scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, which was due to start on Monday, has been postponed after the king's hospitalisation, according to the Saudi foreign minister.

"In recognition of the extremely important visit and a desire to make it a success, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq have decided to postpone the visit" until the king leaves hospital, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan wrote on Twitter.

Hours before Kadhemi was to set off on his first trip abroad as premier, his office said they heard King Salman was suffering from "a sudden health issue".

"It was decided to postpone the visit to the earliest possible date agreed upon by the two sides," his office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Iraq Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia From Court

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

11 minutes ago

Abid Ali injury update

17 minutes ago

Species conservation fieldwork severely disrupted ..

21 minutes ago

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

23 minutes ago

Government response to Covid-19 sloppy

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.