Saudi King Salman Receives First Shot of Coronavirus Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Friday received his first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, media reported.

The official Saudi Press Agency shared footage of the 85-year-old monarch receiving the shot from medics.

His son, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received his first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December.

Saudi Arabia is only after Iran and Iraq in the severity of the COVID-19 situation in the region, officially country over 363,500 cases of infection and over 6,200 deaths, although transmissions have largely decelerated since the peak in August.