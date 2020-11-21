UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Says 2020 'Extraordinary Year,' Calls COVID Pandemic 'Unprecedented Shock'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Saudi King Says 2020 'Extraordinary Year,' Calls COVID Pandemic 'Unprecedented Shock'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said at the start of the G20 summit on Saturday that the current year is "extraordinary" in light of the "unprecedented shock" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This has been an extraordinary year. The COVID-19 has been an unprecedented shock that affected the entire world within a short period of time causing global economic and social losses. Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation," the monarch said.

King Salman also noted that the world needs to address vulnerabilities exposed by the global health crisis while working "to protect lives and livelihoods".

In particular, the monarch called for focusing on education, jobs, strengthening "financial inclusion and bridging digital gaps" between people.

Leaders of the world's 20 major economies are gathering online for a two-day summit that started on Saturday.

Related Topics

World Education Saudi Saud From Best Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zayed University offers employment opportunities t ..

11 minutes ago

SIAL Middle East Virtual Platform to focus on chal ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority launches new stand-alone la ..

56 minutes ago

RTA completes 72% of works in the intersection of ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pompeo discuss latest regional, ..

1 hour ago

City Police nabbed nine for possessing illegal wea ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.