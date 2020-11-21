Saudi King Says 2020 'Extraordinary Year,' Calls COVID Pandemic 'Unprecedented Shock'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said at the start of the G20 summit on Saturday that the current year is "extraordinary" in light of the "unprecedented shock" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This has been an extraordinary year. The COVID-19 has been an unprecedented shock that affected the entire world within a short period of time causing global economic and social losses. Our peoples and economies are still suffering from this shock. However, we will do our best to overcome this crisis through international cooperation," the monarch said.

King Salman also noted that the world needs to address vulnerabilities exposed by the global health crisis while working "to protect lives and livelihoods".

In particular, the monarch called for focusing on education, jobs, strengthening "financial inclusion and bridging digital gaps" between people.

Leaders of the world's 20 major economies are gathering online for a two-day summit that started on Saturday.