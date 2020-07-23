Saudi King Successfully Undergoes Surgery - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi successfully underwent a surgery on Thursday, the official SPA news agency reported.

The king has experienced a laparoscopic surgery to remove inflamed gall bladder at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital of Riyadh, the news outlet reported.

According to SPA, the kingdom's leader will spend some time at the hospital in line with his treatment plan issued by the medical staff.

The 84-year-old ruler of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, was taken to the hospital on Monday.