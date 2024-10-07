Saudi King To Undergo Medical Tests For Lung Infection: Royal Court
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Saudi Arabia's King Salman has a lung infection and was set to undergo medical tests on Sunday night, the Royal Court said in the latest update on the ageing monarch's health.
King Salman "will undergo some medical tests this evening, ...based on the recommendations of the royal clinics, due to a lung infection," said the statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The 88-year-old king has been on the throne since 2015, though his son, Mohammed bin Salman, 39, was named crown prince in 2017 and acts as day-to-day ruler.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, has for years sought to quell speculation over King Salman's health.
The monarch's well-being is rarely discussed, but the Royal Court disclosed in May that he was undergoing a treatment programme involving antibiotics after he was admitted to hospital for tests. Soon after it announced he had recovered.
The previous month he was admitted for "routine examinations" and left later the same day.
Prior to that, he was hospitalised in May 2022, when he went in for a colonoscopy and stayed for just over a week for other tests and "some time to rest", the official Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.
He was also admitted to hospital in March 2022 to undergo what state media described as "successful medical tests" and to change the battery of his pacemaker.
And in 2020 he underwent surgery to remove his gall bladder.
In 2017, Riyadh dismissed reports and mounting speculation that the king was planning to abdicate in favour of Prince Mohammed.
King Salman served as Riyadh governor for decades and also as defence minister.
His reign as king has been marked by ambitious social and economic reforms largely managed by his son, who is trying to position Saudi Arabia for an eventual post-oil future.
Prince Mohammed has also overseen an intense crackdown on dissent that analysts say has helped him consolidate power.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
'Yes' vote prevails in Kazakhstan nuclear plant vote: TV3 minutes ago
-
Fresh Israeli strikes hit south Beirut3 minutes ago
-
Mourners pay tribute to latest victims of deadly Channel crossing3 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes hit central Syria army positions: defence ministry1 hour ago
-
Commemorations begin for anniversary of attack on Israel1 hour ago
-
Over 814 mosques destroyed during Israeli war on Gaza, as UN chief appeals for peace1 hour ago
-
India maintain Pakistan stranglehold as Windies cruise at Women's T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
Tunisia voting ends as Saied eyes re-election with critics behind bars2 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
Drowned by hurricane, remote N.Carolina towns now struggle for water2 hours ago
-
West Indies cruise to T20 World Cup win over Scotland2 hours ago
-
Macron to Netanyahu: France committed to Israel's security2 hours ago