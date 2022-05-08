Saudi King Undergoes Medical Checkup for 2nd Time in Under 2 Months - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing a medical examination for the second time in less than two months, Saudi Arabia's state media reported on Sunday, citing the royal court.

According to the SPA news agency, the 86-year-old king was admitted to the King Faisal Specialist hospital in the western city of Jeddah on Saturday evening.

The Saudi monarch already underwent a medical checkup in mid-March in a Riyadh hospital where he had his cardiac pacemaker batteries changed.