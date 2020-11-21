UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Urges G20 To Create Conditions For Affordable COVID-19 Tools

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday called on G20 countries to create conditions for affordable COVID-19 tools and prepare for future pandemics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday called on G20 countries to create conditions for affordable COVID-19 tools and prepare for future pandemics.

"Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tools for COVID-19, we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to those tools for all peoples.

At the same time, we must prepare better for any future pandemic," the monarch said.

The leaders of the world's 20 major economies are gathering online for a two-day summit that started on Saturday.

