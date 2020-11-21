Saudi King Urges G20 To Ensure Constant Support To Developing States To Build On Success
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday called on the participants in the G20 summit in Riyadh to provide support to developing countries in a coordinated manner in order to maintain the progress that has already been achieved.
"We must provide support to developing countries in a coordinated manner to maintain the development already achieved over the past decades," the king said in his opening remarks.