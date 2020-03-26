UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Urges G20 To Take Responsibility For Funding COVID-19 Treatment Research

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:07 PM

Saudi King Urges G20 to Take Responsibility for Funding COVID-19 Treatment Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) G20 countries have a responsibility to fund scientific research that will lead to development of pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines against COVID-19 and maintain their supply and delivery, Saudi Arabia's King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in his opening remarks at the G20 extraordinary virtual summit on Thursday.

"The G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for therapeutics and a vaccine for COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the vital medical supplies and equipment," the monarch stated.

King Salman also urged countries to look to the future and increase their preparedness to combat any other infectious diseases that may pose both an epidemiological and economic threat.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, is chairing the leaders' extraordinary virtual summit, which is taking place via video conference.

