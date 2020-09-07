UrduPoint.com
Saudi King, U.S. President Discuss G20 Efforts To Combat COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Saudi king, U.S. president discuss G20 efforts to combat COVID-19

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and United States President Donald Trump discussed the efforts of the Group of 20 (G20) to combat COVID-19 over a phone call, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday

RIYADH (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 )

The two leaders reviewed the work of the G20 chaired by Saudi Arabia this year, and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy.

Salman stressed that Saudi will continue to support and coordinate the group to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the human and economic levels.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with impacts of the deadly virus in various sectors.

During a summit in March, the G20 leaders vowed to pump more than 5 trillion U.S. Dollars into the international economy.The Saudi king also appreciated the efforts made by the U.S. to promote regional peace, affirming the kingdom's keenness to reach a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause through the Arab Peace Initiative.

