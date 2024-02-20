Saudi, Korean Bar Associations Discuss Cooperation In Riyadh Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Bar Association (SBA), headquartered in Riyadh, welcomed a delegation from the Korean Bar Association, headed by its President, Young Hoon, on Monday.
General Supervisor of SBA’s General Secretariat Osama Al-Qahtani, and Deputy Minister for Laws and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Justice Bashar Almofadda, received the delegation upon their arrival.
The purpose of the visit was to highlight the SBA’s role in regulating the legal sector and share professional and practical experiences in the field between the Kingdom and Korea.
Both associations sought to enhance opportunities for cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise, with the ultimate goal of advancing the sector and its professionals.
Furthermore, the discussions centered around the notable progress made through digital transformation to the judicial and legal sector in Saudi Arabia and its positive role in improving the quality of life across the Kingdom.
Recent Stories
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..
Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss
Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered
Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP
CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..
Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege
More Stories From World
-
Warsaw presents EU with sanctions procedure exit plan2 minutes ago
-
US-Russian woman arrested in Russia for treason2 minutes ago
-
In SnowBlast KSA Cup: Riyadh's snow becomes destination for World and Olympic Skiing Champions2 minutes ago
-
Feature: Crowds in NW China celebrate Lunar New Year by Yellow River12 minutes ago
-
China's industrial sectors embrace green transition to meet carbon emissions goals22 minutes ago
-
Patient care hit as thousands of doctors resign in South Korea22 minutes ago
-
Social justice a major pillar of UAE's Development Process: Attorney General of Abu Dhabi22 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing22 minutes ago
-
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub22 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday22 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Coffee craze in China's "city of the future" brews up entrepreneurial spirit32 minutes ago
-
China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM32 minutes ago