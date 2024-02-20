Open Menu

Saudi, Korean Bar Associations Discuss Cooperation In Riyadh Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Saudi Bar Association (SBA), headquartered in Riyadh, welcomed a delegation from the Korean Bar Association, headed by its President, Young Hoon, on Monday.

General Supervisor of SBA’s General Secretariat Osama Al-Qahtani, and Deputy Minister for Laws and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Justice Bashar Almofadda, received the delegation upon their arrival.

The purpose of the visit was to highlight the SBA’s role in regulating the legal sector and share professional and practical experiences in the field between the Kingdom and Korea.

Both associations sought to enhance opportunities for cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise, with the ultimate goal of advancing the sector and its professionals.

Furthermore, the discussions centered around the notable progress made through digital transformation to the judicial and legal sector in Saudi Arabia and its positive role in improving the quality of life across the Kingdom.

