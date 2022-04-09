Saudi, Kuwaiti Ambassadors Return to Lebanon 6 Month After Withdrawal

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors have returned to Beirut half a year after being recalled from the country amid the controversy caused by Lebanon's former Minister of Information, who spoke critically of the role Saudi Arabia plays in the war in Yemen.

On Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari was returning to Lebanon following commitments made by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati "to stop all political, military and security activities affecting the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries." According to Lebanese channel MTV, al-Bukhari arrived on Friday.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdelaal Sulaiman Al-Qenaei also arrived in Beirut on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait said on the social media.

In late October, Saudi Arabia and a number of other Persian Gulf countries announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from Lebanon for consultations and gave Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave the respective countries. The decision came amid the scandal caused by the comments of a prominent Lebanese journalist and tv host George Kordahi who was later appointed Minister of Information.

Before this appointment, the journalist told Qatari news agency Al Jazeera that the war in Yemen was pointless and that the campaign of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was an act of aggression, while Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels were fighting in defense of their country. In early December, Kordahi resigned.