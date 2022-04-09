UrduPoint.com

Saudi, Kuwaiti Ambassadors Return To Lebanon 6 Month After Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Saudi, Kuwaiti Ambassadors Return to Lebanon 6 Month After Withdrawal

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors have returned to Beirut half a year after being recalled from the country amid the controversy caused by Lebanon's former Minister of Information, who spoke critically of the role Saudi Arabia plays in the war in Yemen.

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid al-Bukhari

On Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that Ambassador Walid al-Bukhari was returning to Lebanon following commitments made by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati "to stop all political, military and security activities affecting the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries." According to Lebanese channel MTV, al-Bukhari arrived on Friday.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdelaal Sulaiman Al-Qenaei also arrived in Beirut on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait said on the social media.

In late October, Saudi Arabia and a number of other Persian Gulf countries announced the withdrawal of their ambassadors from Lebanon for consultations and gave Lebanese ambassadors 48 hours to leave the respective countries. The decision came amid the scandal caused by the comments of a prominent Lebanese journalist and tv host George Kordahi who was later appointed Minister of Information.

Before this appointment, the journalist told Qatari news agency Al Jazeera that the war in Yemen was pointless and that the campaign of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was an act of aggression, while Ansar Allah (Houthis) rebels were fighting in defense of their country. In early December, Kordahi resigned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Social Media Yemen Kuwait Saudi Beirut George Saudi Arabia Lebanon October December TV All From Arab

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

1 hour ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

2 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

2 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

2 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.