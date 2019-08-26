Saudi-Led Arab Coalition Destroys 2 Drones Launched From Yemen by Houthis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemeni rebels from the Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya broadcaster reported on Monday.

Drones were launched from the Yemeni capital of Sana'a late on Sunday, the broadcaster reported, citing the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki Maliki.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Over recent months, the Houthi rebels have conducted several drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.